Lawyer M Ravi Claims Lim Tean Sexually Harassed His Paralegal

Since 2019, prominent lawyer M Ravi has been working under Carson Law Chambers, founded by Peoples Voice leader Lim Tean.

The former had also represented Mr Lim when he was arrested last year in his own office.

However, it appears that Mr Ravi and Mr Lim have recently parted ways. Apparently, it was also not an amicable split.

On Friday (12 Nov), Mr Ravi took to Facebook to share why he had left Carson Law Chambers and alleged that Mr Lim had sexually harassed his paralegal.

Source

Mr Ravi also claims that Mr Lim had stolen “monies” from his clients, and that he had reported the latter to The Law Society of Singapore.

M Ravi said Lim Tean managed finances “very badly”

In a Facebook post on Friday (12 Nov), Mr Ravi commented that Mr Lim had managed “finances very badly”.

Source

On a somewhat related note, debt collectors reportedly visited Mr Lim’s office earlier in September.

In a later video, Mr Ravi alleged that Mr Lim had “fleeced” several clients of sums north of $10,000.

He also claims that Mr Lim did not have any bank account for Carson Law Chambers between its inception in 2017 and July 2019.

Upon arriving at the firm, Mr Ravi reportedly opened a joint office account to manage his clients’ fees.

Allegations of sexual harassment of a paralegal

Mr Ravi also alleged that his paralegal was sexually harassed by Mr Lim.

Going into detail, Mr Ravi said Mr Lim had “thrust” his cheek against that of the former’s paralegal.

Mr Lim had also allegedly bought a low-cut T-shirt for the paralegal and instructed her to wear it.

In 2020, an investigation was carried out after a former employee accused Mr Lim of unlawfully stalking and harassing her.

Source

While it’s unclear if the complainant is in fact Mr Ravi’s paralegal, the lawyer added in a subsequent video that 3 individuals had lodged harassment complaints against Mr Lim.

M Ravi left Carson Law Chambers in Apr 2021

According to Mr Ravi’s LinkedIn page, the lawyer left Carson Law Chambers in Apr 2021 and is currently working at K. K. Cheng Law LLC.

Source

At the time of writing, Lim Tean has not responded to the allegations levelled against him.

MS News has reached out to Lim Tean for a statement and will update this article once he gets back.

Hope the allegations will be addressed

The allegations made by Mr Ravi are definitely serious, and we hope that Mr Lim – in his capacity as a lawyer and politician – will respond to the claims in due time.

We hope that necessary rectifications will be made where possible and that the dispute will be resolved soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ravi MRavi and Lim Tean on Facebook.