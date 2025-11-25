S’pore pet owner says her chicken-rice-loving cat only listens to her when she speaks Malay

Singapore cat loves chicken rice & only listens to owner when she speaks to it in Malay

A cat in Singapore has gone viral on TikTok for his fondness for chicken rice.

The cat also appears to respond exclusively to commands in Malay, even though his owner is believed to be Chinese.

According to the owner, the feline was previously cared for by a Malay family.

Cat seems to only understand Malay

TikTok user @shirley.zxc recently shared a video of her pet cat, affectionately called ‘abang’ (meaning brother in Malay), insisting on joining her whenever she has chicken rice.

In the short clip, the original poster (OP) revealed that her cat was previously cared for by a Malay family.

Because of that, she suspects that he only understands commands in Malay, especially when food is involved.

“Every single time I’m eating chicken rice, someone kajiao (meaning disturb in Malay) me,” she jokes as the cat eagerly edges toward her meal.

The moment the original poster (OP) switched to Malay, the cat immediately paused and listened.

She then gently negotiated with her cat using Malay phrases like “bagus abang” (good job brother), “nanti I give satu” (later I will give you one), and “duduk sini” (sit here).”

Surprisingly, the cat complied, sitting down obediently as she repeated: “You duduk sini (sit here), I give you one.”

The OP rewarded the cat with a piece of chicken towards the end of the video.

Netizens amused by owner’s interaction with cat

A netizen felt that the way the cat actually listened to the OP when she spoke Malay was “so cute.”

Meanwhile, another TikTok user respected the pet owner for learning to speak the cat’s language.

