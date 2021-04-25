Malayan Heron Suffers Fracture After Getting Hit By Car

Singapore is a garden city, teeming with wildlife. But sometimes, while living alongside humans, these animals can run into trouble and get injured.

On Thursday (22 Apr), a man was walking along Tyrwhitt Road at Jalan Besar when he witnessed a bird get hit twice by a car.

The helpful passer-by then moved the bird to the sidewalk and contacted the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES) for help.

ACRES soon arrived and rescued the Malayan Heron, who had suffered a fracture from getting hit.

Malayan Heron hit twice by car

On Thursday (22 Apr), a man was walking along Tyrwhitt Road when he saw a bird struck twice by a car.

He then helped move the poor bird to the pavement. When he saw the bird standing there without moving, he worried that it might be injured.

Not quite knowing what to do, he shared the incident on Facebook, asking for help on what he could do.

Netizens responded that the bird was a Malayan Heron that was a rarity here in Singapore.

Following netizens’ advice, he called on ACRES for help.

ACRES rescues Malayan Heron

Soon after, although the netizen had to leave, ACRES personnel arrived at the scene.

The rescue personnel shared with him that as they tried to secure the poor bird, it got frightened and tried to hide between 2 vending machines.

The man explained that it seemed grumpy and got defensive but it was understandable as he just got hit by a car.

Thanks to the professionalism of the ACRES personnel, the bird was carried out safely.

It was then gently wrapped up in a white towel.

In the video, the ACRES personnel could be heard saying that it is probably still in shock from getting hit.

Speaking to MS News, ACRES confirmed that the Malayan Heron had suffered a fracture and is now under their care.

Malayan Heron rarely seen in Singapore

According to Singapore Birds, the Malayan Heron is not native to Singapore.

It is typically found in India, China and other Southeast Asian countries, but is an uncommon migrant in Singapore.

They grow to be quite large, between 48 and 51cm.

Kudos to the kind-hearted passer-by

Kudos to the kind-hearted passer-by for bringing the Malayan Heron out of harm’s way and ensuring its safety.

Thanks to him and ACRES, the bird is getting the proper care it needs.

Hopefully in time to come, it will recover and be able to take flight once again.

