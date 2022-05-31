Malaysia Airlines’ S’pore-KL Flights On 5 Jun Powered By Used Cooking Oil, Tickets Selling Fast

Malaysia Airlines Launches Passenger Flights That Run On Sustainable Fuel Made From Cooking Oil

An ever-pressing global issue, many big corporations have stepped up to do their part to either raise awareness about or mitigate climate change.

Among them is Malaysia Airlines, which will be operating its first passenger flights powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), comprising used cooking oil, on 5 Jun 2022.

Tickets for these momentous flights are available for purchase but are selling out fast.

Malaysia Airlines operates first passenger flights powered by cooking oil

In a press release on Monday(30 May), Malaysia Airlines announced it will launch its first passenger flights running on SAF on 5 Jun, which coincides with World Environment Day.

The airlines shared that the flights will operate on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. These planes will run on a mix of 38% SAF and conventional jet fuel.

SAF originates from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials including cooking oil and animal fat waste, The Rakyat Post reported.

Unlike conventional fossil jet fuel, the airlines explained that SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

They thus hope these flights can reaffirm their “commitment to a Sustainable Tomorrow” and “mark significant progress towards achieving a cleaner, more viable fuel source for regular flights by 2025”.

The Malaysian Reserve also reported that on 17 Dec 2021, the airline operated carrier flight MH797 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur using SAF.

Airline invites guests to be part of this historic moment

To commemorate this momentous day, Malaysia Airlines is inviting guests on board their SAF-powered flights on 5 Jun.

SoyaCincau noted that the trips will be between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur via MH603 and MH606:

MH603 Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore (SIN) – Departing 12:25, Arriving 13:30

MH606 Singapore (SIN) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Departing 14:40, Arriving 15:40

Business class tickets for MH606 appear to be sold out, but economy class ones for both are still available at the time of writing.

Guests who book tickets by 4 Jun can enjoy up to 15% off tickets for these flights. All you have to do is key in the promo code SAF2022 upon checking out.

For more information, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website here.

Go green even while you’re on the go

Considering how massive planes are, we can only imagine how much of an impact they leave on the environment.

With the SAF, we can proceed with our travel plans without feeling too guilty about our impact on the Earth.

MS News wishes all passengers on Malaysia Airlines’ SAF-powered flights an enjoyable and safe journey.

