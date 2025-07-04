Undercover police officers in M’sia to catch bus passengers who don’t wear seat belts

Malaysia undercover police will fine those who don’t wear their seat belts on tour buses

Undercover police officers will be deployed in Malaysia to check if passengers are wearing their seat belts on tour buses.

The Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) said the tactic will allow immediate action to be taken against drivers and passengers who do not comply with the new regulations, reported Bernama.

Malaysia police will pose as passengers to monitor use of seat belts

The undercover officers will board buses disguised as passengers to monitor compliance throughout the trip, The New Straits Times (NST) quoted Selangor Road Transport Department director Azrin Borhan as saying.

“This will be in addition to random inspections at terminals, rest stops, tourist spots and major highways,” he said on Wednesday (2 July).

A JPJ director said a fine will be issued if “visual evidence” shows drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts.

This is for their safety, he added, to prevent those on board from being thrown from their seats in the event of an accident.

At least 23 passengers in KL fined

Since the enforcement operations began on Tuesday (1 July), the authorities have issued fines to at least 23 passengers in Kuala Lumpur (KL), NST reported JPJ KL director Hamidi Adam as saying on Thursday (3 July).

This ensued from the inspection of a total of 44 buses, comprising 41 express buses and three tour buses.

Three of the passengers who were not buckled up were underaged, he added.

He stressed that bus passengers are responsible for wearing their seat belts throughout their journeys. Bus operators are also responsible for ensuring that all seats are fitted with functioning seat belts and reminding passengers to use them.

Additionally, a director from JPJ Kedah revealed that they found many seat belts on buses that were not functioning properly.

Passengers found not wearing seat belts face S$90 fine

The clampdown came after a tragic bus accident in Perak that claimed 15 lives in June.

It requires all passengers in buses built after January 2020 to wear seat belts or face a fine of RM300 (S$90).

Drivers who do not remind passengers to wear their seat belts before departure will be penalised, together with the bus operator, according to the Malay Mail.

If passengers ignore their driver’s warning, then only the passengers will get fined.

However, minors found not wearing seat belts will receive reminder notices, Mr Azrin said.

Operators would also be warned over damaged seat belts and instructed to carry out immediate repairs.

Also read: Passengers & drivers must wear seat belts on tour buses in M’sia or face S$90 fine

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia on Facebook.