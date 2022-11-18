M’sian Couple Heading To S’pore For Work Involved In Accident, Husband Dies & Wife Hospitalised

Malaysian Heading To Singapore With Wife For Work Passes Away After Accident

Every day, numerous Malaysians travel across the Causeway in pursuit of a better life for themselves and their families.

What was supposed to be a routine trip sadly ended in tragedy for a Malaysian couple when they met with a fatal accident yesterday (17 Nov).

The husband, unfortunately, passed away, while his wife sustained injuries.

Malaysian couple involved in accident en route to Singapore for work

According to China Press, the accident took place at 6.44am on Thursday (17 Nov) in Permas, a suburb of Johor.

Passing motorcyclists discovered the deceased man lying in the middle of the road and called for an ambulance.

However, the victim, Huang Zhi Ming (transliterated from Chinese), had already died by then.

As for his wife, she reportedly sustained various injuries including a broken finger and was conveyed to the hospital.

Fortunately, she has since regained consciousness.

Police suspect accident to be a hit-and-run

South Johor Bahru District Police received reports of the accident at 6.50am on the same day, and investigations are now ongoing.

Based on preliminary investigations, authorities suspect a black Toyota truck hit the couple’s motorcycle.

According to police chief ACP Raub Selamat, the couple had stopped at a traffic light when the truck made a right turn into their lane and hit them.

Upon collision, the driver likely fled the scene and is currently still at large.

Malaysian man leaves behind wife & two young children

The deceased was a 39-year-old who worked as a warehouse manager for the transportation company Sin Mah Bike Towing.

He leaves behind his wife and their two young children.

To aid the investigation, police have asked witnesses or those bearing information to come forward by contacting +60179479982.

Alternatively, they can also call Sin Mah Bike Towing at +60167635777.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to Huang’s family during this difficult time.

