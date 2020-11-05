Malaysian Pilot Dons Uniform While Selling Food At A Stall He Names “Kapten Corner”

Besides taking a toll on the aviation industry, the Covid-19 pandemic has also forced many airline crew to reskill or even take on jobs in other sectors. Malaysian pilot Captain Azrin Mohamad Zawawi, who now operates a food stall in Subang, is one such example.

To keep his spirits up in hopes that the aviation industry will revive, he wears his pilot uniform to work at his stall called “Kapten Corner”.

Pilot cooks & sells food at roadside stall

In a Facebook post on Tues (3 Nov), Mohamad Zawawi Ahmad shared his son’s stall located at Boom Town Café in Subang Jaya.

Mr Zawawi explained that his son is wearing the uniform because he doesn’t know when he will get to again.

Wearing a red apron over his uniform, Captain Azrin Mohamad Zawawi prepares orders like curry noodles, soupy bee hoon, laksa utara and fruit rojak.

Keeping in high spirits

Mr Azrin is certainly making the best of the situation, taking time to celebrate his 44th birthday with family at his new workplace.

Family members surprised him with a cake and posed in front of his stall banner to show their support.

If you are travelling to Malaysia for essential businesses or visiting family soon, consider heading down to Kapten Corner to try some of the dishes.

Address: Boom Town Cafe, USJ 11, 47620 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 4pm – 2am daily

Make lemonade out of lemons

Though things have been looking up for the aviation industry with some travel resuming, the path to recovery is still a long one.

In the meantime, we applaud those who are working hard to make ends meet.

We hope Captain Azrin’s business will take off, so that his hard work will pay off.

