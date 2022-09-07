M’sian PM Wears S$1.5K Hermès Shoes To Meet Lawrence Wong, Sparks Debate Over Fashion Choice

Some called the choice tone-deaf, while others praised it.

By - 7 Sep 2022, 7:02 pm

Netizens Defend Malaysian PM For Choosing To Wear S$1,478 Hermès Shoes

Our political leaders often come under heavy scrutiny for the choices they make – even when it includes their footwear.

Recently, Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

What, however, caught netizens’ attention was a pair of Hermès loafers that PM Ismail Sabri was wearing at the time. Apparently costing S$1,500, the luxury shoe has caused quite the stir amongst netizens, with some criticising the expensive footwear while others coming to his defence.

Malaysian PM wears Hermès shoes to meeting

On Monday (5 Sep), DPM Wong shared a picture of the meeting he had with PM Ismail Sabri in KL.

Source: Lawrence Wong on Facebook

The Malaysian leader has a pretty snazzy suit on with sleek loafers to match, emblazoned with the signature Hermès symbol.

Source: Hermès

One quick look at their US website tells us that the shoes cost S$1,478.08 (US$1,050). They are no longer available on the brand’s online Malaysian and Singaporean websites.

Luxury loafer sparks lively discussion among netizens

A netizen noted the expensive nature of the shoes via a tweet on the same day, causing a few users to slam PM Ismail Sabri in response.

Source: Twitter

One of them labelled the leader as tone-deaf for his choice to don such an expensive footwear.

Source: Twitter

Other netizens levelled harsh criticisms at the Malaysian PM as well, accusing him of being out of touch with reality.

Source: Twitter

However, there were those who did defend him. A user said there was no need for overt scrutiny, especially since such meetings required a proper dress code.

Source: Twitter

Yet another netizen praised his fashion sense as an inspiration.

Source: Twitter

Known for his flamboyant style, it’s no wonder that PM Ismail Sabri has endeared himself to the public with his outfits.

This isn’t the first time the Malaysian PM has encountered controversy for his fashion choices. Earlier in June, he attended the Jom Heboh Carnival in Putrajaya in a Burberry shirt.

M’sian PM Criticised For Wearing S$2,170 Burberry Shirt, Cost Exceeds Citizens’ Average Monthly Salary

Netizens quickly noted that the shirt cost S$2,152.04 (RM6,900), slamming him for wearing it at a time of high inflation in Malaysia.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook and Hermès.

