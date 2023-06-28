M’sian Traders Flaunt Their Private Jets On TikTok, Turns Out It’s The Same Unused Airplane

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Traders Get Called Out For Renting Same Airplane In TikTok Videos

Take a look through TikTok, and you’d most definitely come across several influencers living lavish lifestyles.

Spending big on luxury products, they often make the headlines for making it look like an effortless process.

However, several individuals in Malaysia were recently called out for trying to make the public believe they’re obscenely rich. Some of their TikTok videos show them boarding their so-called private jets.

@user_error2021 KANTOI…Fighter la sangat..sewa kapal terbang sama2 lpastu rmai2 shoot, dah la kapal terbang tu xterbang pun…lg 1 yg pegi mall space u8 tu buat ape? Dlm tu ade mr diy je 😂😂 ♬ original sound – Unknown – Kaki Komen ✍️

However, eagle-eyed netizens have dug a little deeper and exposed them all for allegedly renting an unused plane together for flaunting purposes.

TikTok calls out Malaysian traders for boarding unused airplane

Over the past few weeks, these Malaysian influencers have become viral on TikTok for their seemingly luxurious, jet-setting lifestyles.

The videos typically show them ascending a set of steps to board a jet. In the caption, they reveal themselves as financial traders, inviting others to join them.

Feeling that something was amiss, a TikTok user then took it upon themselves to show that not all was as rosy as it looked.

They stitched several of the videos together on TikTok, showing that each of the influencers boarded the same jet — one with an orange and green stripe.

The title snarkily writes, “Do rich people rent a plane these days and then share it for a photoshoot together?”

The OP pointed out within the caption that the group probably rented the same aircraft, replicating their content for marketing purposes.

In a separate video, they showed that the founder of a company in Malaysia had also used the jet in a TikTok post.

Aircraft’s last flight was in February

The videos quickly grew viral, both now gaining nearly one million views each on TikTok.

With the interest of many online netizens piqued, yet another user on the social media platform decided to delve deeper into the situation.

Inspecting the aircraft used in the videos closely, he found that it was a Bombardier Challenger 601-3R, registered under N888FJ.

The man then looked it up on FlightRadar24, which revealed that the jet’s last flight was on 21 Feb 2023.

Since then, the aircraft has stayed within its hangar — not set off on trips around the world, as the influencers’ videos implied.

The traders have not yet responded to these findings at press time.

