M’sian Worker In S’pore Suffers “Major Brain Damage” And Currently In Coma

Finding oneself in a critical condition and miles away from home is a devastating experience.

This is sadly the case for Mr Tinesh A/L Purushothaman, a Malaysian worker in Singapore who suffered “major brain damage”.

After undergoing an operation at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the 26-year-old is currently in a coma.

His family is now seeking financial help to bring him back home so he can have his next operation in Malaysia.

M’sian worker in Singapore falls into coma after operation

According to a post in the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook group, Mr Purushothaman suffered “major brain damage” while working in Singapore.

On Thursday (11 Nov), the 26-year-old underwent an operation at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Unfortunately, he is now in a comatose state.

Despite his recent operation, his condition is getting worse. In light of this, doctors are advising him to go for another immediate operation at KPJ Johor Medical Centre in Malaysia.

Sadly, his medical bills and transportation are very high. As such, his family is seeking financial donations to bring him back to Malaysia.

At the time of writing, the post has gained more than 1,400 shares.

How to donate

Interested donors can send their donations to Mr Purushothaman’s father. Here are his contact details:

Name: Purushothaman A/L Krishnan

Bank Account: 4598904514 (Public Bank Berhad)

Mobile Number: 011-36595967

You can check the post here to learn more about the family’s plight.

Hope patient successfully recovers

One can only imagine what it must feel like to have a family member in a coma, miles away from his family.

We sincerely hope the family acquires the funds necessary to bring him back to Malaysia for his next operation.

If you have the means to help, consider making a donation to the family. Even a little help can go a long way.

