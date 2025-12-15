Man in M’sia gets ghosted 15 mins into date, same woman asks for second date after he loses 30kg

Woman who ghosted Malaysian man asks for second date two years later after man lost 30kg

A Malaysian man has gone viral after reflecting on how dramatically people’s attitudes towards him changed after he lost 30kg, including a woman who once ghosted him mid-date, only to return two years later asking for a second chance.

In a Threads post shared on 4 Dec, the memorable episode led him to confront what he described as the harsh reality of “beauty privilege”.

Woman leaves date after 15 minutes, blocks him on WhatsApp and Tinder

The man, Mr Putra Jalil, recounted how he met the woman in 2019 when he weighed over 100kg.

After matching on Tinder, the pair agreed to meet in person. However, the date barely lasted 15 minutes.

According to Mr Jalil, the woman abruptly took a phone call, claimed that her grandmother had passed away, and left the venue midway through the date.

He later discovered that she had blocked him on WhatsApp and unmatched him on Tinder, effectively cutting off all contact.

The experience deeply affected him, which he described as a painful dating encounter.

Despite the emotional blow, the incident became a turning point that pushed him to re-evaluate his health and lifestyle.

Health scare sparks major weight-loss journey

Beyond the dating incident, Mr Jalil said a doctor had advised him to lose weight after he was diagnosed with borderline hypertension and diabetes.

After months of sustained effort, his weight began to drop. In 2021, he began documenting his transformation on TikTok, sharing his weight-loss journey publicly.

As his physical changes became more visible, something unexpected happened.

Mr Jalil revealed that the same woman later followed him on TikTok and Instagram before reaching out directly.

She commented on how different he looked and described him as “handsome”, before asking if they could resume the connection they once had.

Man turns woman down, chooses to focus on self

Mr Jalil said he declined, saying that his focus was now on himself.

He also said he was not looking to start a relationship.

His takeaway from this was how drastically people’s attitudes could shift when your appearance changes.

For him, this was a clear example of “beauty privilege” being real.

Netizens praised him for choosing his “self-respect” over giving the woman a second chance

