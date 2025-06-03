Man allegedly blasts music in wee hours at Jurong East kopitiam despite multiple warnings

Man allegedly blasts music at Jurong East coffee shop from as early as 4am

Despite receiving multiple warnings from residents, a man continued to blast music early in the morning at a coffee shop in Jurong East.

The police were alerted to the man’s alleged antics several times, but the matter persisted nonetheless.

Man allegedly blasts music at 5am almost every day

According to a resident, the noise would start as early as 4am, disrupting the peace for families living nearby.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 35-year-old Ms Chen shared that she and her family have had their sleep disturbed for over a year.

The noise reportedly came from a coffee shop opposite their block — Block 253 Jurong East Street 24.

The man — believed to be about 60 years old — will allegedly blast music on a radio almost every morning, causing disturbance to residents living in the area.

Residents alerted police to situation

Ms Chen said that some residents initially tried speaking to the man, but their efforts often led to heated arguments.

Instead of stopping, the man grew more aggressive and allegedly started playing music even earlier, at about 4am.

“We couldn’t stand it anymore and had to call the police,” Ms Chen recounted.

She added that the most recent incident occurred just last Wednesday (25 May), prompting her to alert the police.

Man allegedly denied playing music when questioned by authorities

When questioned by the police, the man reportedly claimed that the radio didn’t belong to him.

However, after the police left, the man allegedly continued playing music and even told nearby vendors that the officers “could do nothing to him”.

One of the vendors later called the police again, but the man reportedly turned off the music when he saw the police cars arriving.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Ms Chen said she has lost count of the number of times she called the police. However, officers claimed they could only advise the man and that they could not take action against him.

As such, she hopes the man’s family will help to dissuade him from his alleged antics.

