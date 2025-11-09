Jaywalking man stands in front of car at Tanjong Pagar road, his friends apologise & take him away

Jaywalking man blocks car at Tanjong Pagar road after driver honks at him

A late-night car ride turned ugly in Tanjong Pagar when a man allegedly blocked a car on purpose after the driver honked at him for jaywalking.

Dashcam footage uploaded to Facebook shows the jaywalker and the driver trading expletives while a friend repeatedly apologises, claiming the man was drunk.

Jaywalker stops dead in front of car

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred on Saturday (1 Nov).

In the footage, the camcar approached two men jaywalking across a Tanjong Pagar road and sounded the horn from a distance.

As the car drew near, one man halted while the other, dressed in a white shirt, stepped directly in front of the vehicle.

The car lightly bumped into the man in white, causing him to jerk backwards.

After he walked away, the other man repeatedly apologised to the driver. Audio from the clip captured the second man apologising and explaining that his friend was drunk.

A woman — presumably acquainted with the two men — also approached the car apologetically.

As the drunk man and the driver began shouting and cursing at each other, the woman lightly nudged her friend to the side of the road.

She even covered his mouth in an attempt to stop the shouting.

The other man continued to profusely apologise to the driver thereafter.

Netizens criticise man’s behaviour but also warn driver

Online reactions were mixed.

Many criticised the pedestrian for provoking a confrontation after crossing illegally, with some noting the driver might have been blamed if a collision turned serious.

Similarly, another commenter criticised the jaywalker for behaving aggressively even though he was at fault.

Meanwhile, some netizens felt the driver was not completely blameless either.

A user questioned why the car kept inching forward while pedestrians were still “halfway crossing the road”.

Several commenters reminded motorists that drivers bear a duty of care to look out for pedestrians, even when they are in the wrong.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.