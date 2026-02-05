Man in US breaks into closed Little Caesars outlet, begins making & selling pizza

Man breaks into North Carolina pizza shop when closed to make pizza

On Sunday (1 Feb), a man in North Carolina, United States (US) was arrested by police after he broke into a pizza shop after it closed so that he could make and sell pizzas.

Kinston Police Department confirmed that the 41-year-old man, Jonathon Hackett, was a former employee of Little Caesars, a popular American pizza chain.

Not his first time attempt

When they arrived at the shop, located in Kinston, North Carolina, police found the man injured after a physical altercation with employees who attempted to prevent him from entering.

This was the former employee’s second attempt at breaking into the pizza shop.

“During the first incident, Hackett entered the business, prepared pizzas, sold them to customers, and kept the proceeds for himself,” the police said in a statement.

On his second attempt, however, the stall was occupied with employees who attempted to stop the man from entering the premises.

Hospitalised then charged

An altercation ensued, which resulted in multiple injuries for the trespasser. Mugshots published by police show a large bruise on his face, with his eye swollen.

Police transported him to a hospital for treatment. Upon his release, the man was arrested.

His charges include felony breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, as well as violating city curfew.

The investigators did not reveal the number of pizzas he allegedly made, or how many he sold to unaware customers, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Featured image adapted from Kinston Police Department on Facebook and The Charlotte Observer.