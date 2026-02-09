Man chases woman with knife at M’sia parking lot, allegedly mistook her for woman who cheated him of S$3.2K

Man brandishes knife and chases woman in Malacca parking lot, alleges she had scammed him

A 50-year-old man was arrested after chasing a young woman with a knife at Aeon Bandaraya Malacca on Saturday evening (7 Jan).

According to Sin Chew Daily, the victim, a 21-year-old university student, and her sister were waiting for their family at the parking lot when the man suddenly approached them at approximately 9.30pm.

He then brandished a knife and began shouting at them, causing the two women to flee to the mall in terror, Malacca Central Police Chief Christopher Patit reportedly stated in a press release.

Suspect trips and falls during chase

While chasing the two women, the man tripped and fell, foiling his pursuit. The women emerged uninjured from the incident.

A series of videos posted on TikTok showed the suspect shouting and closing his car window when authorities apprehended him inside his car at the parking lot.

Mr Patit told Oriental Daily that the man initially refused to get out of his vehicle and even attempted to escape.

Eventually, they were able to detain the suspect and confiscate a knife, a piece of clothing, and a pair of trousers from him.

Suspect thought victim was woman who had cheated him

“The victim said she did not know the man,” Mr Patit stated, according to a Seehua report.

As the incident happened so suddenly, she was also unable to identify the suspect’s appearance or the weapon.

As such, Mr Patit said they will investigate the incident based on CCTV footage from the mall’s parking lot and entrances.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect thought that the victim was a Vietnamese woman who had cheated him out of RM10,000 (S$3,200), so he decided to intimidate and pursue her.

Following a urine test, authorities found that the man was positive for methamphetamine, Guangming Daily reported.

The suspect has been remanded for four days as the police conduct further investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

Featured image adapted from @mellvin_tiktok on TikTok.