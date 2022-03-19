50-Year-Old Man Collapsed After Running Less Than 1km Of His Event

Many Singaporeans love sporting activities, and regular exercise is obviously good for one’s body.

However, enthusiasts should be careful when taking part in such activities, as there have been many sad stories of people meeting an untimely end while doing so.

The latest tragic story happened when a man collapsed during a 5,000m walk event at the Kallang Sports Centre.

Unfortunately, he passed away in hospital.

Meet includes all sorts of events

The 50-year-old was a participant in the All Comers Meet 2 on Saturday (19 Mar), reported The Straits Times (ST).

The meet, from 18-20 Mar, includes all sorts of athletics and track & field events like long jump, shot put and javelin.

It was being held at the Home Of Athletics, located at Kallang Sports Centre and near the National Stadium.

He collapses after less than 1km

The man was taking part in the men’s 5,000m walk – open category, which started at 8am.

However, he collapsed after covering less than 1km, ST reported.

According to the results for the 2nd day of the meet, the event had just 4 participants. Besides the man who collapsed, the other 3 are aged 18 years old.

The unfortunate man’s timing is listed as “DNF” – did not finish.

He passed away in TTSH

After he collapsed, first aid crew stationed at the Home of Athletics rushed over to help him.

An ambulance and paramedics arrived shortly after, and conveyed him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Unfortunately, he passed away there.

Singapore Athletics deeply saddened

Singapore Athletics (SA), which organised the event and is Singapore’s national track and field body, told ST that they’re deeply saddened by the incident.

They and the athletics community offered their condolences to the deceased’s family, and will do their best to assist them.

However, they sought understanding from the public to give them space and privacy as they grieve.

SA will continue to review their procedures to ensure the safety of their athletes and officials.

Passing while doing what he loved

Seeing as the deceased took part in an event like this despite it being so early on a weekend morning, he must have loved sports very much.

Thus, his passing is indeed a tragedy, though at least he was doing what he loved.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the his family and friends.

