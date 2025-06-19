Drunk S’pore man threatens to kill wife & daughter with knife, stabs himself twice

Singapore man gets jail time after threatening wife & daughter with knife

A 55-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to over four months’ jail after locking his wife and daughter in their HDB flat, threatening to kill them, and stabbing himself in a drunken rage.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man and his family remain unnamed due to a gag order issued by the court.

The incident happened on 17 April 2025, despite the man being under a personal protection order (PPO) since 5 Oct 2020, a court-issued directive forbidding him from entering his wife’s room or laying hands on her.

Drunk man grabs knives, threatens wife & daughter

At about 1pm that day, the man’s wife and their 17-year-old daughter briefly left their home.

The daughter later returned alone to retrieve her phone while her mother waited outside.

The man, having consumed alcohol, returned at the same time and forcefully pulled his wife back into the flat, saying he “wanted to die with her”.

Although he initially told their daughter to leave, she refused, prompting him to lock all three of them inside the flat with a padlock.

He then fetched two cleavers and a kitchen knife from the kitchen and, while waving a cleaver at his daughter, screamed: “Look what I’ll do to you!”

His wife attempted to de-escalate the situation by hugging him from behind.

Defendant stabs himself & kicks daughter

The man threw the knives onto the sofa but picked up the kitchen knife again, this time stabbing himself twice in the stomach.

His daughter quickly unlocked the padlock and fled. He chased after her, attempting to slap her, and then grabbed her arm and kicked her in the thigh.

As she broke free, he seized her by the face and neck.

Eventually, his wife calmed him down enough for him to return to the flat and await the arrival of paramedics for his self-inflicted injuries.

Man sentenced to 18 weeks in jail

In court, the man faced six charges, including criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, and breaching a PPO.

It was also revealed that this wasn’t his first brush with the law — in November 2023, he was jailed for 10 weeks for hurting a public servant.

Taking into account his violent history and the seriousness of the offences, the judge sentenced him to three months and six weeks’ jail (18 weeks).

