19-year-old man found dead at SkyVille @ Dawson in Queenstown, police investigating

19-year-old man found dead at Queenstown block, blue tent seen in carpark

A 19-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Queenstown on Thursday (26 Dec).

A video sent in to citizen journalism website STOMP showed a police car at the carpark of SkyVille @ Dawson, a BTO development along Dawson Road.

Beyond the police car, a blue tent could be seen in the middle of the road.

A number of police officers were conducting investigations at the scene.

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Queenstown block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 11.35am on 26 Dec to

A 19-year-old was found motionless at the foot of Block 88 Dawson Road — one of the blocks that comprise SkyVille @ Dawson.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Another man found dead in Queentown last year

A similar incident took place in May last year when a 19-year-old man was found dead at a nearby block in Queenstown.

The teen had fallen to his death from Block 89 Dawson Road — one of the blocks that comprise SkyTerrace @ Dawson.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Man found dead on Telok Blangah Road on the same day

The most recent death took place on the same day that a 36-year-old foreign man was found dead along Telok Blangah Road.

He was lying under an overhead bridge, which he is thought to have fallen from, on Thursday.

Police also found a suitcase on the bridge that was believed to have belonged to him.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

