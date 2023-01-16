59-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Serangoon Void Deck, Investigations Ongoing

Man Found Dead At Serangoon Void Deck, No Foul Play Suspected

On Monday (16 Dec), a 59-year-old man was found dead at a void deck in Serangoon.

As he appeared to be sleeping, his body was only discovered by a cleaner two days after his death when he detected a foul stench.

Police have ruled out foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

Deceased would often loiter at void deck

The body was discovered around 8.29am at Block 257 Serangoon Central Drive, reports Shin Min Daily News.

According to a reader, he was heading out in the morning when he noticed several police cars, on-site investigative vehicles, and an ambulance at the block.

In an interview with reporters, a 27-year-old cleaner said that the deceased would often loiter at the void deck.

When he started work at around 6am in the morning, he smelled something rotting when he walked past the man.

As he sensed something wrong, he immediately called the police.

Apparently, the cleaner already saw the man lying on the ground last Saturday (14 Jan).

As the latter appeared to be sleeping, he did not want to disturb him. He did not go to work on Sunday and was unaware of the man’s situation after that.

A resident also told Shin Min Daily News that he saw the man lying down in the area a few days earlier, and wanted to buy food for him. However, he looked as if he was sleeping, so he did not want to disturb him.

Police investigations ongoing

Police confirmed that they received a report of an unnatural death and a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The man’s body was found on a mattress, with a pair of slippers at the side. There was also a pool of blood on the ground.

They also found a small bag and plastic bag at the scene, presumably the man’s belongings.

Preliminary investigations ruled out the possibility of foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps.