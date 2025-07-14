Man in M’sia tries to dine & dash on S$73 bill, previously cheated other restaurants

Man gets caught trying to dine & dash on S$73 bill at restaurant in Malaysia

A man was apprehended while trying to dine and dash on an RM424 (S$73) bill at a restaurant in Selangor, Malaysia.

Golden Corner Seafood Restaurant made a Facebook post regarding the incident, which occurred last Wednesday (9 July) at around 9pm, warning other business owners about the man’s modus operandi.

According to the restaurant, the local man ordered food without paying upfront, saying he was waiting for his friends to come.

He ordered several items, including curry seafood, stir-fried frog and crabs, three cans of beer, and a bowl of rice.

Man used same tactics at other restaurants

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, the restaurant owner said they caught the man outside the restaurant and immediately called the authorities.

The police asked the culprit to present his ID and his family’s contact number, but he was not able to provide these.

“Eventually, the police contacted his ex-wife and learned that he had cut off contact with all his family members,” the owner said.

They also found that the man had previously used the same tactics to dine at several other restaurants for free.

Restaurant owner & police drop charges

The culprit eventually called a friend into the police station to pay for his meal.

The restaurant owner did not press charges against the man to keep things peaceful. The police also dropped the charges against him.

This led some netizens to criticise their decision, saying this allows the man to continue cheating other businesses.

Also read: Driver of S$100K Porsche speeds off from gas station in China, leaves worker to pay for S$92 petrol bill

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Golden Corner Seafood Restaurant on Facebook.