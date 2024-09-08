Man in Thailand drifts at sea for 2 days, survives on bottle of sugarcane juice

Man drifts at sea for 2 days, survives with a bottle of sugarcane juice

On 3 Sep, a crew member named Sunthorn Khaosom fell off the fishing boat HTMS Chainawi about 10 nautical miles from Satun Province in Thailand.

He drifted into the sea for two days, facing strong waves and winds, but survived thanks to a bottle of sugarcane juice that floated by.

His “miraculous survival” was shared on Facebook by the Royal Thai Navy on Friday (6 Sep).

Man keeps amulet as he floats in sea

According to the post, Mr Sunthorn spotted a boat nearby after falling into the sea.

He tried to swim toward it, shouting for help, but no one could hear him.

Amidst the strong waves and growing fatigue, he took off all his clothes to make himself lighter and make it easier for his body to float in the water.

Meanwhile, the fishing boat owner, upon being informed of the incident, enlisted various units to search for Mr Sunthorn, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Bottle of sugarcane juice floats by

By the night of 3 Sep, Mr Sunthorn felt hopeless but found strength in his belief in Luang Por Wat Ban Laem, a sacred Buddha statue. Despite removing all his clothing, he kept the Buddha amulet around his neck.

He vowed that, if he survived, he would get ordained as a monk for seven days.

On the morning of 4 Sept, he began feeling increasingly thirsty due to the heat in the middle of the sea.

Miraculously, a bottle of sugarcane juice drifted by, which he drank to ease his hunger and thirst. Man drifts to an island after 2 days at sea

Finally, on the evening of 4 Sep, Mr Sunthorn drifted to the island of Koh Bulon Maiphai.

Walking around the island, he encountered officers from the Koh Bulon Maiphai National Park and asked for their help.

On 5 Sep, the Third Naval Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy was notified of the incident and ordered the Koh Lipe Naval Area Command to bring him back to shore.

Upon his return, his relatives received him at the pier, overjoyed that their family member was safely rescued.

Also read: Man in Taiwan falls asleep in the sea in a swimming ring, finds himself in the middle of the ocean

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Royal Thai Navy on Facebook