Man in Taiwan falls asleep in the sea in a swimming ring, finds himself in the middle of the ocean

Man in Taiwan wakes up in the middle of the ocean after falling asleep in his swimming ring

A man found himself floating in the middle of the ocean in Taiwan on Sunday (7 July) after falling asleep in a swimming ring.

According to Sin Chew Daily, 57-year-old Mr Hong had soaked in the sea to cool off after work the previous evening when he fell asleep.

Fortunately, a passing boat found him floating in the sea the next morning and brought him to shore.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but left without entering the emergency room.

Fell asleep in the sea

On 6 June, Mr Hong decided to go to Wanli Beach in New Taipei City to soak in seawater and relax after getting off work at around 6pm.

He claimed that he drank with friends after work and then went into the sea alone with a swimming ring, reported FTNN News Network.

However, he felt so comfortable that he fell asleep soon after.

When he woke up, he found himself floating in the open sea.

Despite feeling terrified, he remained calm and continued floating in the sea, waiting for rescue.

Floated in the ocean for 19 hours

A fishing boat found Mr Hong at around 1.30pm on 7 June, nearly 19 hours after he had started floating.

The fishermen immediately threw out a lifebuoy to rescue him and notified the fire department of the incident.

Personnel from the New Taipei City Fire Department arrived, and they transported Mr Hong to the hospital for treatment.

However, when the ambulance reached the emergency room, he reported that he felt like he was in good health and decided to leave.

Also read: 4 fishermen in Sri Lanka die after drinking “alcohol” found floating in the sea

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily, FTNN News Network