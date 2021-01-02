Man Exits Car To Confront Driver But Forgets To Apply Parking Brakes

After a near-collision on the road, some drivers have the tendency to exit their cars to confront the other motorist involved.

While such confrontations can range from innocent to hostile, a recent one took a rather comical turn.

Moments after exiting his car to confront another motorist, a driver had to quickly turn tail as his own vehicle started rolling away — likely because he forgot to apply the brakes.

You may watch the full video on SG Road Vigilante’s YouTube channel here.

Man exits car & walks towards vehicle behind

At the start of the video, a driver dressed in formal attire can be seen exiting his blue Mazda and walking towards the dashcam vehicle behind.

Source

The incident appears to have happened along Havelock Road near the The Warehouse Hotel.

The man’s flouncing, however, did not last long as he quickly realised that his car was rolling away behind him.

Source

Perhaps he was overwhelmed by his emotions at the time and forgot to activate his car’s brakes.

Upon discovering what had happened, the man quickly dashed towards his own car and somehow managed to stop it before it moved too far away.

Source

Driver confronts motorist again, but remembers to activate brakes

However, it seems the drama did not end there.

In the ‘post-credit’ scenes, the man pulled to a stop once again, this time along the adjacent Saiboo Street.

Source

At this point, he seemed to have learned his lesson and managed to confront the other driver without his own car rolling away.

Source

It isn’t clear how the dispute was settled in the end, but we do hope it was done in an amicable manner.

No need to be hostile even in a traffic accident

Jokes aside, being hostile serves no purpose in the event of a traffic accident. If anything, it only causes unnecessary tension which may get in the way of both parties sorting out the issue at hand.

In any case, we hope this serves as a reminder for all drivers to apply their car brakes – be it handbrake or parking brake – whenever they exit their vehicles, or risk finding themselves in a similar predicament.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.