Man exposes genitals to girl sitting across from him in M’sia convenience store, police investigating

Man shows genitals to girl sitting across from him in Malaysia convenience store

An 18-year-old girl and her friends were chatting at a convenience store in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, on Monday (7 Oct) when a man sitting across from them suddenly exposed his genitals.

The unsettling incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place inside a convenience store in Subang Bestari.

Terrified, the girl and her friends quickly fled the scene and contacted the police.

Man allegedly touches himself in front of girls

Sungai Buloh district police chief Superintendent Mohammad Hafiz said the police received the report from the girl at around 1.24pm.

According to the victim’s statement, the group had been sitting at a table inside the convenience store when a man entered and took a seat directly across from them.

Shortly afterward, he unzipped his pants, exposed his private parts, and proceeded to touch himself in front of them.

Alarmed by the man’s actions, the group immediately ran out of the store to seek help.

Police looking for man who exposed his genitals

Following the report, police have opened an investigation under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which covers acts intended to insult the modesty of others.

Superintendent Hafiz urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Those with details can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Darulsaram, at 013-451-9575 or visit the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

Also read: Woman films nude video at popular photo spot in M’sia, authorities launch investigation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily