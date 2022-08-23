Man Allegedly Films Students With Hidden Camera In Serangoon, TiKToker Warns Others

Man Allegedly Films Students With Hidden Camera In Serangoon On 21 Aug

Students who graduated in Singapore would likely be familiar with Serangoon Broadway, which provides gown rental services.

While trips to the store would usually be filled with excitement, a TikTok user recently shared a warning about a strange man loitering around the area.

The TikTok video claims that the man has been loitering outside Potong Pasir MRT Station and getting unsuspecting students to partake in a “survey”.

The user also shared that she noticed a camera on the side of his black spectacles.

Other TikTok users have since chimed in with their encounters with the man — some said they’ve met him on multiple occasions throughout the years.

Man films students in Serangoon with hidden camera in spectacles

The seven-second video clip was short but jam-packed with information. For starters, the video starts with a lengthy caption that speaks about the user’s encounter.

According to the caption, the man was spotted loitering around Potong Pasir MRT Station. He would allegedly wish students happy graduation before asking them to participate in a “survey”.

The TikTok user warns others to ignore the man, who’s often seen with a pair of thick, black spectacles with no lenses.

She also claims that she noticed a camera by the side of the spectacle frames.

The TikTok user had allegedly tried to approach him, but the man ran off. The caption ends with the TikTok user claiming that the man was also spotted at other educational institutions.

TikTok users share their experience with strange man

The man’s appearance was apparently not his first as TikTok users came out in droves to share their experiences with the strange individual.

One commenter shared her experience that spanned across a period of time, on multiple occasions, and in different locations.

The revelation about a hidden camera shook this TikTok user as she recounted her encounter with the man in 2021.

The video couldn’t have come out at a better time for this user, who was returning her graduation gown when the man eventually approached her.

She says that he also followed her for a short distance after she declined him.

