Man in S’pore thanks GrabFood user who accidentally sent him waffle, netizens shocked it costs S$11

Man in Singapore thanks GrabFood user for unexpected S$11 waffle

A Singaporean man recently received an unexpected waffle delivery and a good laugh thanks to what appears to be a food order mix-up on GrabFood.

Man in Singapore receives S$11 mochi waffle unexpectedly

In a recent video, TikTok user @kennnbccb showed a plastic bag containing a waffle, with a GrabFood receipt that had someone else’s name printed on it.

The in-video caption hilariously read: “please yall double check the house addy before u order your girl some grab.”

“Mr Dave Yeo?” the Original Poster (OP) began in the video, before continuing to explain what was happening with the unexpected snack delivery.

“Thanks for the waffle man. I think you wanted to send to your girl, but kena my house lah,” he continued.

“And I don’t know your girl which door lah, so I’m just gonna eat it. Thank you.”

The short clip showed a mochi waffle inside a brown paper bag, followed by a shot of the GrabFood receipt bearing the name “Dave Yeo”.

The receipt showed that the waffle had cost S$11.

Netizens shocked at price of waffle

The unexpected price tag of the waffle left some netizens in shock.

Another commenter suggested that someone is going to get blamed for messing up the delivery address.

One netizen decided to tease the OP, saying he is now the new girlfriend since he is eating the waffle.

Meanwhile, the OP seemed more amused than anything else, taking the whole situation in stride and enjoying the unexpected treat.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

