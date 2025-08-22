Man allegedly tries harming community cats in Lengkok Bahru & other locations, investigations ongoing

Man allegedly tries harming community cats in Lengkok Bahru, Yishun & Punggol

Several posts have made rounds on Facebook, accusing a man of allegedly attempting to harm community cats in several estates across Singapore.

On Thursday (21 Aug), a Facebook user posted a video of a man at a carpark in front of Leng Kee Park in Redhill.

The original poster (OP) accused the man of “charging” and “chasing” two community cats before attempting to “stab” them.

She also posted photos on behalf of a passerby, who saw the man on the same day at Block 58 Lengkok Bahru.

The man had allegedly attempted to “splash water” on a cat to lure it out from under a van.

When his attempt failed, the man allegedly tried to attack another cat with a penknife in front of multiple people, including children.

After telling the man to stop, the passers-by checked on the cat and found it unharmed.

In a separate post, another witness published photos of the same man, one of which showed him reaching out to touch a cat.

The user alleged that they spotted the man near Chong Pang on Tuesday (19 Aug) morning, “teasing and disturbing” TamTam — a community cat in the estate.

When told to leave, the man allegedly continued loitering around the area.

Passers-by have reportedly spotted him at Yishun, Lengkok Bahru, and Punggol.

Police & NParks alerted, investigations ongoing

In response to MS News‘ queries, Ms Jessica Kwok, Enforcement and Investigation Group Director at the National Parks Board (NParks), confirmed that they have received feedback regarding an alleged attempt to harm community cats at Lengkok Bahru.

As part of investigations, NParks officers spoke to witnesses and visited the site of the incident.

Fortunately, there are no reports of harmed or injured cats at the location and its surrounding vicinity.

NParks officers also interviewed a 22-year-old youth, who attends a special needs training centre, and spoke to his family about his behaviour.

Members of the public are advised to refrain from speculation and allow investigations to run its course.

The police also confirmed that they received a report.

Featured image adapted from Janet CashCash Chin on Facebook and Raina Lim on Facebook.