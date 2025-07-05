Man yells at HK airport staff when denied boarding, arrived at counter 40 minutes before flight

Man yells at Hong Kong airport staff when denied boarding

A man made a scene at Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday (2 July), after being denied boarding due to checking in late.

In a viral video, a man in a pink shirt is seen yelling and raising his hands as airport security and police officers attempt to calm him down.

He remains emotional as he explains the situation to the authorities.

At one point, he even pointed to a male ground staff and said, “He can’t talk!”

Man arrived 40 minutes before flight

The man arrived at Hong Kong Express Airlines’ (HK Express) self-service check-in counter 40 minutes before his flight to Osaka, Japan.

According to the HK Express website, the check-in counter to his destination closes one hour before the flight, while boarding gates close 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

Additionally, passengers are reminded to arrive at the check-in counter at least two hours prior to their flight.

As the man was late to check in, he was denied boarding, causing him to blow a fuse.

The man had even allegedly pushed and shoved ground staff, HK01 reported.

Incident did not affect airport operations

The police said they received a report regarding an emotional passenger from an airport staff member at 2.14pm.

They added that the 65-year-old man eventually calmed down after the officers arrived and handled his new travel arrangements on his own.

The police classified the incident as a dispute.

Meanwhile, Airport Authority Hong Kong told HK01 that the incident did not affect airport operations.

