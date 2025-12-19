Man injured near Tampines MRT & sent to hospital, police appeal for witnesses

Man injured at Tampines MRT was reportedly bleeding from suspected knife wounds

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for witnesses after a man was injured near Tampines MRT station on Friday (19 Dec) afternoon.

He was sent to the hospital, SPF said.

SPF & SCDF attend to injured man near Tampines MRT

In response to queries from MS News, SPF received several calls requesting assistance at about 5.55pm on 19 Dec.

Officers arrived at the vicinity of Tampines MRT station, and found an injured man.

They attended to his injuries together with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel.

He was then conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Man’s shirt reportedly stained with blood

An eyewitness who declined to be named told The Straits Times (ST) that he saw a man whose white shirt was stained with blood at about 6pm.

The man appeared to be in his 40s, and was walking from Tampines MRT station towards a traffic light near Tampines Mall. He was speaking to another person while doing so.

Reporters later saw drops of blood on the busy walkway outside the station, with the police having cordoned off part of the area.

People working around the area reported hearing an argument at a night market tentage set up in an empty field next to the station.

The man was speculated to have suffered knife wounds, due to the nature of his injuries.

He then walked towards the station and sat down at a flight of steps.

Heavy police presence in Tampines

A netizen posted on XiaoHongShu that they noticed a large police presence at Tampines Central at about 8.30pm.

A video they shared showed several officers inside the tentage next to the MRT station, which was cordoned off from the public.

A pool of blood was seen on a metal step, along with drops of blood on the ground in front of it.

Police investigations ongoing

SPF told MS News that investigations are ongoing.

Those who have information about the incident are requested to call the SPF hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: 68-year-old man dies after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo, younger man arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 南洋咸鱼煲 on XiaoHongShu.