Man in China invents ‘bed car’ that can traverse slopes & stairs so he never has to leave it

Man in China creates ‘bed car’ that can conquer any terrain

A man in China has gone viral for engineering several creative vehicles, including a “bed car” with wheels designed to traverse any sort of terrain so he never has to get up.

According to South China Morning Post, the talented 42-year-old’s creations have netted him nearly three million followers who eagerly await his next invention.

A bed perfect for those who despise getting up

Gu Yupeng — the DIY expert in question — explained the inspiration for his viral bed in an interview with CGTN.

“When I was a child, I was always reluctant to get up early for school. Then I thought, if only I could go to school without leaving my bed,” said the DIY enthusiast. “I just tried to make this wish come true when I was able to.”

Footage circulating on social media showed the man going to the local market while lying on his bed.

The bed even traversed stairs and uneven terrain, without the man ever coming close to falling off.

He even manages to cross some shallow bodies of water without getting wet.

Not his only creative invention

Although his bed car is one of his most recognisable creations, it is far from being the only one. In a similar vein, Mr Gu has also created a work desk on wheels to ensure workers can be productive anywhere.

The vehicle comes equipped with a comfortable armchair, a desk, a lamp for visibility, and wheels. It also has a barbecue grill and a device for fishing, so workers can enjoy a meal whenever the mood strikes.

To make these inventions, Mr Gu taught himself all the necessary skills, including design, welding, and even programming.

“Life is about experimenting and having fun,” he wrote on his profile.

To top it off, the materials he uses for his projects come from discarded metal, second-hand vehicle parts, and even his previous projects. For Mr Gu, this not only keeps costs down but also makes his projects sustainable and ensures nothing goes to waste.

Although he admits that the vehicles are mostly made for entertainment, he is keen on using his skills to help others.

“I just want to make some vehicles or machines with utilitarian functions to satisfy people’s needs,” he said.