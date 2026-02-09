Man allegedly approaches woman at JB CIQ, says he wants to follow her to S’pore to look for work

Man approaches woman at Johor Bahru Customs Complex, asks to follow her to Singapore

A woman has taken to social media to share an unsettling encounter with a stranger at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, after he allegedly asked to follow her into Singapore to look for work.

In a Threads post published on Sunday (Feb 8), the woman said she was waiting in line to board a bus when the man suddenly approached her, an interaction she described as “creepy”.

Man claims he does not have a passport

To clarify his intentions, the woman asked the man if he was hoping to work in Singapore.

He reportedly said yes, but added that he did not have a passport.

She said she found this strange, noting that it would be impossible for him to enter Singapore, let alone seek employment, without proper travel documents.

According to the post, she then told him she could not bring him along, adding that she herself had secured work in Singapore through an agent, as is commonly the case.

However, the woman claimed that the man’s expression changed from curious to sour following her response, which made her feel increasingly uneasy.

Man repeatedly begs to be taken into Singapore

The woman alleged that the man continued to plead with her several times to take him across the Causeway, prompting her to raise her voice in an attempt to get him to stop.

While she considered reporting the incident to the authorities, she decided against it after the man mentioned that he was a person with a disability.

She added that people nearby eventually intervened and asked him to move away, after which he did not approach her again.

Despite this, the woman said the incident left her shaken. She also asked other netizens if they had encountered the same man, as she suspected he may have approached others with a similar request.

Netizens share similar encounters

In response to her post, some netizens cautioned against engaging in prolonged conversations with strangers, warning that such encounters could potentially be linked to scams.

Others, however, claimed to be familiar with the man and suggested that he may have a mental condition.

One user who said they previously worked near the JB CIQ area shared that the man frequently visited their workplace asking for a job.

Another netizen recounted a past experience in which the man allegedly behaved inappropriately, advising that anyone approached by him should inform nearby security officers if they feel unsafe.

Featured image adapted from @intan.io on Threads.