Tourist claims he got ‘jumped’ in S’pore after waking up injured in hospital, police investigating

Man claims he got ‘jumped’ after waking up with injuries & stolen belongings

A tourist in Singapore suspected he had been “jumped” after waking up injured and with his belongings stolen.

While some netizens empathised with his situation, many doubted the man’s story and suggested he may have “passed out from drinking” instead.

Man claims he ‘got jumped’ in Singapore and urges others to be careful

In an X post last Friday (3 Oct), the man, who identifies himself as Nate, shared a photo showing his face swollen and covered in cuts and bruises.

In his caption, the original poster (OP) said he only “remembers waking up in a hospital”.

Recounting the “very scary” experience, he added that his passport and ring were also missing.

“Must have gotten jumped walking home,” the OP wrote.

The X user also advised others to “be careful out there at Token2049”, suggesting that he was in Singapore for the crypto event.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 8.45pm last Friday (3 Oct).

The location of the incident was 90 Bras Bash Road, the address of the Esplanade Xchange mall.

Investigations are underway.

Netizens sceptical about man’s claim

However, many netizens were sceptical about the man’s claim that he got “jumped” in Singapore.

Asking the OP to “show proof”, this user accused him of “larping” as Singapore is a “very very safe country”.

The phrase “larping” is used to describe someone who is putting on an act, such as adopting a fake persona or exaggerated beliefs for attention or entertainment.

Another commentator found it strange that the OP’s ring was stolen but not his phone, claiming that this “strains their (my) credulity”.

They also suggested that it was likelier that the OP simply “passed out from drinking”.

Similarly, a local claimed they “can sleep on the streets with their (my) Daytona on their (my) wrist” without worrying about it being stolen.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from @nategeier on X and Google Maps.