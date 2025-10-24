Man jumps off lorry to clear backpack on road in Bukit Timah, netizens praise him but worry about safety

Passenger hops out of lorry to clear obstacles on road, including large backpack

After spotting a backpack and other items lying on a road in Bukit Timah, a passenger jumped out of a lorry to clear the objects.

The man’s actions drew praise from netizens, although several raised concerns about his safety.

Lorry passenger retrieves backpack on road after car runs over it

A video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a large backpack lying along the middle lane of the road on Thursday (16 Oct) at 6.55pm.

Based on the surroundings, the incident likely took place along Adam Road.

As the lorry in the left-most lane came to a stop, a white car travelling in the middle lane ran over the bag, causing it to tumble along the road.

According to the dashcam driver, another vehicle behind the white car was forced to brake abruptly as a result.

Once the lorry came to a stop, a passenger sitting at the back of the lorry hopped out. He then proceeded to retrieve the backpack and another loose object on the road.

He swiftly threw them to the roadside before climbing back into the lorry.

Netizens applaud man, but raise safety concerns

Many netizens took to the comments to praise the man’s actions, which “potentially saved lives” and “prevented unnecessary jam”.

However, several netizens highlighted serious safety concerns.

For example, a user observed that the driver had started moving the lorry while the man was still climbing in.

Another Facebook user also took the opportunity to highlight the dangers of travelling at the back of the lorry.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.