Man in M’sia sentenced to 22 months’ jail for kicking & throwing kitten to death

Man jailed for 22 months for kicking and throwing kitten to death

A 39-year-old man in Malaysia has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for kicking and throwing a kitten to its death after a video of the incident went viral.

Mohd Daniel Hakim Abdullah pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on Wednesday (4 March) after failing to pay a RM60,000 (S$19,000) fine.

CCTV footage captured him kicking and throwing kittens

The incident took place on 3 Oct, 2025 between 4.50am and 5am at an apartment in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The 39-year-old mechanic found two kittens in front of his house and placed them in a bag.

He then brought them to the front of a neighbour’s house before taking them out and kicking both animals.

CCTV footage showed him kicking and throwing the kittens.

Officers found dead animal upon arrival

The footage of the act later went viral on social media, prompting a complaint to the Selangor Animal Welfare Office.

When officers arrived at the scene later that day, they found a white kitten that had died and been buried.

A post-mortem revealed a cracked skull, fractured ribs, and bleeding in the lungs, with the cause of death identified as respiratory failure.

Court sentenced him to 22 months in jail

The accused was charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$32,000) or a jail sentence of up to three years.

Defence counsel Amirah Badriyah Azahar had appealed for a jail sentence of less than one year, citing her client’s financial difficulties, health issues, and family responsibilities.

It was argued that Daniel’s actions were due to prolonged stress after frequent disputes with neighbours over stray cats. He had also lodged complaints with the apartment management, but no action was taken.

Additionally, the defence counsel stated that Daniel “lost his judgement” and acted in an emotional and angry state, and now regrets his actions.

Selangor Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer Mohd Sharif Sabran called for a stronger sentence to serve as a lesson to both the accused and the public about the consequences of mistreating animals.

The court subsequently imposed the 22-month jail term after the fine was not paid.

Also read: Tourists in Thailand allegedly crush stray kitten to death with suitcase, netizens furious



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star on Facebook.