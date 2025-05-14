Man in Thailand kills 2-year-old stepdaughter after allegedly being annoyed by her cries

Man in Thailand charged after allegedly killing 2-year-old stepdaughter over her cries

A man in Thailand confessed to killing his two-year-old stepdaughter and dumping her body in a river, allegedly because he was annoyed by her cries.

On Saturday (10 May), police received a report that two-year-old Vanida (name transliterated from Thai) had gone missing from home.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Chamnaran — who recently married the child’s biological mother, Ms Namu.

Prior to the arrest, Chamnaran raised red flags when he fled his house during a police search.

Man tested positive for methamphetamine & morphine

Thai police apprehended Chamnaran on a public road a day after his attempted escape.

Initially, he denied any knowledge of the child’s disappearance.

However, Chamnaran’s account contradicted that of Ms Namu, who informed police that he had a history of physically abusing the child and had carried her out of the house in the middle of the night between Thursday (8 May) and Friday (9 May).

A subsequent drug test found methamphetamine and morphine in Chamnaran’s system, which led to drug charges being levelled against him.

Ms Namu was also taken in for questioning, as police suspected she might have been complicit in the crime.

He confesses to slamming girl onto the ground

On Monday (12 May), Chamnaran confessed to killing Vanida. He apparently did so by slamming her forcibly onto the ground, reported Thai news outlet Bright TV.

He then placed her body in a sack and disposed of it off a bridge overlooking a stream.

Vanida’s body was eventually found about 500m downstream from the bridge.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was under the influence of drugs and became irritated by the victim’s cries, according to Workpoint News.

Chamnaran is currently facing charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

Featured image adapted from Workpoint News on YouTube.