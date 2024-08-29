Man in Vietnam mails himself to phone store, claims he wanted to surprise friend at nearby café

Man in Vietnam mails himself to a phone store in cardboard box

A birthday surprise went hilariously wrong when a man in Vietnam accidentally mailed himself to a phone store.

The man claimed that he had originally planned on getting himself delivered to a nearby café where his friend was having a birthday party.

Last Thursday (22 Aug), Vietnamese Facebook page Beatvn posted a clip of the man exiting the mail package.

A man in a yellow jacket cuts open the mail using a pair of scissors. Soon after he tears open the cardboard box, the man’s shoes extend through the gaps.

The man in yellow then helps the trapped man, lending him an arm for support.

After escaping the box, the man takes off his face mask and leaves the premises as if nothing unusual had happened.

Allegedly wanted to surprise friend for a birthday party

The man in the box had reportedly intended to mail himself to a nearby café as part of a birthday surprise.

However, some observers suspect there might be more to the story.

One Facebook comment suggested that this is a method thieves use to rob stores.

Other commentators added that he came up with the birthday surprise story as a cover in case his plan failed.

Featured image adapted from Beatvn on Facebook.