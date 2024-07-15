Man in China pays S$1,852 fine in coins & loose banknotes, gets fined another S$370

Man in China pays S$1,852 fine in coins and loose banknotes

A man in China was fined RMB2,000 (S$370) in March after paying his RMB10,000 (S$1,852) fine in coins and loose banknotes.

According to Cover News, an initial fine of RMB20,000 (S$3,694) was imposed on Wan Moumou (transliterated) for failing to comply with obligations outlined in legal documents.

He paid the first half on the spot and then returned to court two days later with three sacks of coins and loose banknotes.

Fined RMB20,000 for failing to fulfil obligations

Wan applied for compulsory execution after failing to fulfil his obligations in September 2023, Cover News reported. Although the two parties reached a settlement, Wan did not comply.

In March 2024, he reapplied for the resumption of execution.

After several mediations by the execution judge, surnamed Wang, it was agreed that Wan would settle the case with a one-time payment of RMB20,000 (S$3695).

However, Wan stated he could only pay RMB10,000 (S$1747) in court at that time and would pay the remaining amount two days later.

Three sacks of coins and loose banknotes

Two days later, Wan arrived in court with three sacks of one-cent coins and scattered banknotes.

Judge Wang became angry as it was difficult to count the coins and verify the amount. The judge also rescinded the previous settlement plan, causing the case to reach a stalemate.

That afternoon, Judge Wang contacted a rural bank and took Wan there to count the money.

Over ten people from the execution team and the bank worked together to complete the task.

After three hours, they exchanged RMB8,489 (S$1,568). However, more than RMB1,400 (S$259) in coins could not be exchanged as they were damaged.

Fined an additional RMB2,000

When the execution resumed, the judge criticized Wan for obstructing the execution process, which significantly disrupted judicial operations and wasted resources. Consequently, Wan was fined an additional RMB2,000 (S$370).

He ultimately settled the entire fine on the same day.

Some netizens questioned why Wan faced penalties since coins and loose banknotes are legal tender. They said that Wan could be a small business owner who owned a lot of loose money.

However, the court held that Wan had no reasonable explanation for using a large number of coins to pay his fine. It is also possible that he collected them from various places to express his dissatisfaction towards the court, Cover News noted.

Featured image adapted from Cover News