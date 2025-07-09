Man dies after getting sucked into plane engine while running across Milan airport tarmac

Man sucked into plane engine after breaking into Milan airport runway

Passengers at Milan Bergamo Airport witnessed a horrifying scene on Tuesday (8 July) morning after a man was sucked into a plane engine while running across the tarmac.

An aircraft from the Spanish carrier Volotea was preparing to leave for Asturias, Spain, at 10.35am local time when 35-year-old Andrea Russo ran towards it.

The deceased was “neither a passenger nor an employee of companies operating at the airport”, Milan Bergamo Airport said in a statement.

Flight operations temporarily suspended

Local news outlet Corriere della Sera reported that Mr Russo had left his car outside the terminal and run through the arrivals area.

Despite the police’s prompt action, he was able to enter the runway through a security door and charged towards the plane as it was moving to taxi.

He reportedly sustained serious injuries, causing his death.

Meanwhile, all 154 passengers and six crew members aboard the Volotea flight were safe.

They were provided emergency assistance following the incident and are being provided psychological support.

The airport suspended all flight operations from 10.20am, with incoming aircraft being diverted to nearby airports.

Limited operations were resumed at 12pm.

Believed to be an act of suicide

Mr Russo is believed to have run towards the plane intending to take his own life.

He reportedly struggled with drug addiction and was admitted to rehabilitation centres as a young man, but has since recovered.

Those who knew him described Mr Russo as a good person trying to rebuild his life, Corriere della Sera wrote.

Featured image adapted from Corriere della Sera and @vanguardintel on X.