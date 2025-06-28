Man in S’pore jailed for punching father & resulting in wound that needed stitches

Man in Singapore jailed for punching father, jailed 8 weeks

A man was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail on Thursday (26 June) after punching his father in the head, leaving him with a wound that required stitches.

At the time of the assault, the man was under an expedited order forbidding him from using violence against his daughter and his father, reports The Straits Times.

Wanted to place item in father’s room but got rejected

According to court documents, the offender was living with his father in Bukit Panjang at the time of the incident.

On 7 Jan, the 43-year-old reportedly wanted to place undisclosed items inside his father’s room, but was told he could not do so.

The 73-year-old father also threatened to throw the items away.

Man punched father after argument escalated

The pair soon got into a heated argument, and the son suddenly punched his father in the head.

The elderly man tried to retaliate with a punch of his own, but missed.

The assault ended when the offender’s son intervened to stop the fight.

Victim required stitches to scalp

Later that evening, the father received stitches for a scalp wound at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The court set the offender’s bail at $10,000 and ordered him to surrender himself at the State Courts on 3 July to begin serving his sentence.

The offender could have been jailed for up to six years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from MS News.