‘Don’t push me’: Man argues with police officer who ushers him away from python rescue in Ang Mo Kio

Man tries to take photo of python rescue in Ang Mo Kio, officer asks him to stand back

As National Parks Board (NParks) contractors rescued a python in Ang Mo Kio, a man was seen arguing with a police officer at the scene.

In a video posted on Xiaohongshu, the man was heard telling the officer not to push him as he tried to take photos of the action.

NParks contractors rescue python from bushes, put it in a bag

In the clip, the two female contractors were seen wrangling the 3m-long reptile from the bushes with snake tongs and firmly holding it down.

They then carefully put it in a black bag.

Throughout the rescue, a police officer stood on the pavement nearby, ensuring curious passers-by maintained a safe distance.

Man gets closer take photos of python in Ang Mo Kio

However, a white-haired man was seen deliberately inching closer to the railing to take photos of the python rescue while the officer briefly looked away.

He stood almost directly in front of the NParks staff, holding up his phone to capture the rare incident.

When the officer saw this, he immediately stepped in to nudge the man by his arm and shoulder, urging him to keep his distance.

But in an argumentative tone, the man told the officer, “Just for a while… Don’t push me, I’ll fall.”

He also added that he was “just standing there”.

He eventually backed away after further urging from the officer.

‘Go zoo lah‘: Netizens criticise man

Many netizens criticised the man for risking his safety to take videos for social media.

They also pointed out that the police officer was simply doing his duty.

Others sarcastically chimed in with suggestions for the man, with one user telling him to use his zoom function.

Another commenter joked that he should visit a zoo to see snakes.

NParks warns public against approaching pythons

In response to queries by MS News, NParks said it was alerted to a python sighting near an overhead bridge along 338 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 on 20 Oct.

Its officers safely removed the reticulated python from the site and sent it to Mandai Wildlife Group for veterinary assessment.

If deemed suitable for release, it will be released in a forested area away from human dwellings.

Pythons are native to Singapore and occasionally found in urban areas, and NParks advised members of the public to keep a safe distance if one is encountered.

Additionally, they should not approach or attempt to handle it.

Should assistance be required, the NParks helpline can be called at 1800-476-1600.

