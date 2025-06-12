Man in US unleashes racoon into store, previously tried drunkenly escaping police on a mule

Man in US releases raccoon into business, previously fled police on a mule

A man in the United States has been arrested after releasing a live raccoon into a business — six months after he made headlines for trying to flee from police while riding a mule drunk.

According to Kentucky police, 40-year-old Jonathan Mason now faces multiple charges, including assault, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

Man releases raccoon into store

On 6 June, Murray Police Department received reports of a man deliberately releasing a raccoon into an open business before fleeing the scene.

Officers swiftly tracked down the suspect, who refused to exit his vehicle when instructed. Police had to forcibly remove him from the car and arrest him on the spot.

The situation escalated when it was discovered the raccoon had bitten someone inside the store — leading to an assault charge.

Since the business had previously banned Mason from the premises, he was also slapped with a trespassing charge.

Fled police on a mule six months prior

In a bizarre twist, this isn’t Mason’s first run-in with the law, or his first brush with animal-related chaos.

On 7 Dec 2024, officers were called to a bar after Mason allegedly caused a scene and refused to leave. He was found visibly drunk and riding a mule, refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Witnesses told police Mason had been whipping the mule excessively, prompting additional charges of animal cruelty.

He was eventually arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and animal abuse, and the mule was placed in a stable for safekeeping.

Rode mule again two days later, tried to outrun cops

Just two days after his arrest, Mason was spotted again — riding the same mule down a public road, reportedly drunk once more.

Police caught up with him, but Mason attempted to flee on the mule again. A short chase ensued before officers apprehended him for the second time.

It’s unclear whether the same mule was involved in the most recent raccoon-related incident.

