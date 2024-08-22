Man rescued from uninhabited island in Japan, he allegedly stole canoe to travel to Taiwan

Man rescued from uninhabited island in Japan after drifting in canoe

Last Friday (16 Aug), a man was rescued from an uninhabited island in Ishigaki, Japan, after drifting 150km from his starting point on Yonaguni Island.

The man was identified as a Mexican national in his 40s, The Sankei Shimbun reported.

He was spotted by the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) on the east coast of Uotsuri Island, the largest of the Senkaku Islands, at about 2.40pm.

The man was rescued at about 5pm and taken to a nearby hospital.

Suspected of violating immigration laws

According to The Japan Times, the Mexican national had gone missing from an accommodation facility in Yonaguni Island.

Meanwhile, Asahi News Network reported that the man stole the canoe, intending to leave Japan for Taiwan.

On Monday (19 Aug), the Ishigaki Coast Guard sent the man’s documents to the public prosecutor’s office on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control Act.

He is believed to have illegally exited Japan’s territorial waters for a foreign country without proper departure procedures.

Additionally, as the Senkaku Islands are contested by Japan and China, the incident has raised concern over it being politically motivated, which the JCG debunked.

