S’pore man allegedly shares room with 2 female colleagues in M’sia, girlfriend asks netizens if it’s ‘normal’

Woman claims boyfriend shared room with female colleagues during Malaysia trip

Whether feelings of jealousy or suspicion are justified when a partner spends time with colleagues of the opposite sex often depends on the context.

Unsure if her concerns were valid, a woman took to anonymous forum SGWhispers to seek advice after discovering that her boyfriend, believed to be from Singapore, had travelled to Malaysia with two female colleagues and shared a hotel room with them.

The revelation left her feeling hurt and conflicted, particularly as she said her boyfriend had not been upfront about the trip.

Boyfriend claimed it was a ‘company trip’

According to the post, the woman said her boyfriend initially told her the outing was a “company trip” with colleagues.

He also asked if she had any plans during that period, which led her to not suspect anything at first.

However, she later began feeling uneasy as he started acting “a bit sus”.

After checking his phone, she claimed she discovered that he had been going to the gym and having meals with the two women, despite often telling her he was too tired to do so.

Room-sharing decision allegedly made to save costs

When confronted, the boyfriend allegedly admitted that he had lied because he was afraid of how she would react.

The woman shared that she was particularly sensitive about him being close to female friends due to an undisclosed incident that had occurred years earlier.

When asked about the purpose of the trip, the boyfriend reportedly said they were travelling to meet an ex-colleague.

As for the room-sharing arrangement, he claimed the two women wanted a bigger room and that he agreed to share so they could save on accommodation costs, adding that they would be sleeping on separate beds.

Relationship strained by loss of trust

The woman asked netizens whether it was normal to share a room with colleagues of the opposite sex, adding that her boyfriend maintained he was not attracted to the two women.

She also expressed sadness over what she described as a loss of trust, saying she believed he would never have told her about the arrangement if she had not found out on her own.

Following the confrontation, she said she told him she wanted to end their relationship of over six years, but he allegedly refused to accept the decision.

Netizens divided, but many flag trust issues

Many netizens sided with the woman, saying her concerns were justified and describing the room-sharing arrangement as a “red flag”.

One user suggested that she should end the relationship, referencing recent high-profile cheating allegations involving PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Melvin Lim and his subordinate, Grayce Tan.

Others, however, shared that from their personal experience, friends or colleagues of the opposite sex could share a room without anything inappropriate happening.

Another netizen offered more measured advice, saying that trust is the foundation of any relationship, and that the boyfriend’s decision to withhold the truth had already caused significant damage.

