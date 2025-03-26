Man in India performs surgery on self by following YouTube tutorials after failing to recover despite doctor visits

Man tries surgery on self after watching YouTube, ends up in hospital in agony

A 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, India, took matters into his own hands — literally — after months of unexplained stomach pain. Frustrated by ineffective doctor visits, he turned to YouTube for guidance and attempted surgery on himself.

However, his desperate move ended in excruciating pain, forcing his family to rush him to the hospital.

Man does surgery guided by YouTube

According to the Times of India, the man, Raja Babu, had been experiencing a mysterious stomach ache for four months.

Despite multiple medical consultations, doctors were unable to diagnose or cure his condition.

Frustrated and desperate for relief, he turned to YouTube for guidance, studying surgical procedures online.

Determined to operate on himself, he purchased medications, anaesthetic injections, a blade, and stitching materials.

On Wednesday (19 March) morning, he locked himself in his room and began the procedure. He made a seven-inch incision in his abdomen, hoping to find the source of his pain.

After failing to remove anything, he stitched himself back up with 11 stitches. But when the anaesthetic wore off, the unbearable pain made him cry out for help.

Doctors shocked by self-surgery attempt

His horrified family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors were stunned by the severity of his self-inflicted wound.

Medical staff quickly administered first aid to prevent infection and internal complications before transferring him to SN Medical College for advanced treatment.

Doctors later revealed that Raja had undergone appendicitis surgery 15 years ago, and his self-surgery had reopened the old wound, putting him at serious risk of infection.

Doctors suspected an infection had already spread, but they were unable to determine its extent.

Doctors warn against self-surgery

Dr Agarwal, a senior consultant in internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital Parel in Mumbai, warned against self-surgery, stating that it could lead to infections, excessive bleeding, permanent damage, or even death.

“You can’t learn surgical procedures just by watching tutorials online,” he stressed.

“Some people try to experiment on themselves to avoid hospital visits or save money, but the risks of self-treatment are much higher. Just because something worked for someone in a video doesn’t mean it’s safe for you.”

He also warned that online health trends and DIY medical hacks are often misleading and not approved by doctors.

Fortunately, Raja survived his ordeal.

Also read: ‘This is a gift for my wife’: Taiwanese surgeon does vasectomy on himself, shares it social media



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NDTV.