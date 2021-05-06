29-Year-Old Man To Be Charged For Allegedly Causing Sister’s Death In Clementi

Although disputes between siblings aren’t uncommon, physical attacks may be a step too far. Unfortunately, a 29-year-old man may have done just that, after he was suspected of hitting his younger sister and causing her death in Clementi recently.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he will face charges in court soon.

Police alerted to incident at 6.30am on 5 May

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death on Wednesday (5 May).

The alert came in the wee hours of the morning at 6.30am. Police arrived at a unit at 602 Clementi West Street 1, only to find a young woman motionless.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, reports The Straits Time (ST).

Man allegedly hit sister with wooden pole in Clementi flat

While how the incident unfolded is still unclear, CNA reports that the man, 29-year-old Huang Bocan, was accused of hitting his 19-year-old sister with a wooden pole.

The assault reportedly happened around 11pm on 4 May, but police were only alerted early the next morning. By then, it was already too late.

They swiftly arrested Huang, who is currently in remand at the Central Police Division, notes ST. His will return to court on 12 May for his hearing.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Huang may face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine, or caning.

Hope the case will be solved

Although the details of this tragic case have been minimal, we hope that the police will get to the bottom of it as soon as possible.

Since not much info is available, we’d advise the public to avoid speculations until the police conclude investigations.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones, and hope they’ll find closure soon.

