Man caught stealing from clinic in M’sia after pretending to be a patient

man steal clinic

International Latest News

The stolen bag belonged to the doctor, and contained cash and valuables.

By - 29 Mar 2025, 5:40 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Man spotted stealing at clinic in Malaysia was caught in CCTV footage

Pretending to be a patient, a man reportedly took the opportunity to steal from a clinic in Malaysia.

The alleged theft was captured on CCTV footage shared on X.

Man blends in with waiting crowd at clinic

The incident occurred on Wednesday (26 March) morning at about 8am in a government clinic in Malaysia’s Sabah state, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect, wearing a mask, blending in with the crowd waiting to see the doctor.

Source: @MoMoT_Nadine on X

He then seized the chance to enter the office.

Man seen stealing bag from clinic office

In another clip, the man is seen looking around several times after entering the office, appearing to check whether anyone was paying attention to him.

man steal clinic

Source: @MoMoT_Nadine on X

After a few false starts, he quickly snatched a backbag from a chair.

He then fled the scene.

Stolen bag belonged to doctor

The stolen backpack belonged to the doctor on duty and contained cash and valuables, according to Sin Chew.

As of now, the police have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Also read: Video captures hospital staff in China ‘stealing’ placentas, suspected of illegally selling them

Video captures hospital staff in China ‘stealing’ placentas, suspected of illegally selling them

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @MoMoT_Nadine on X.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author