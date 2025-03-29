Man caught stealing from clinic in M’sia after pretending to be a patient

Man spotted stealing at clinic in Malaysia was caught in CCTV footage

Pretending to be a patient, a man reportedly took the opportunity to steal from a clinic in Malaysia.

The alleged theft was captured on CCTV footage shared on X.

Man blends in with waiting crowd at clinic

The incident occurred on Wednesday (26 March) morning at about 8am in a government clinic in Malaysia’s Sabah state, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect, wearing a mask, blending in with the crowd waiting to see the doctor.

He then seized the chance to enter the office.

Man seen stealing bag from clinic office

In another clip, the man is seen looking around several times after entering the office, appearing to check whether anyone was paying attention to him.

After a few false starts, he quickly snatched a backbag from a chair.

He then fled the scene.

Stolen bag belonged to doctor

The stolen backpack belonged to the doctor on duty and contained cash and valuables, according to Sin Chew.

As of now, the police have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

