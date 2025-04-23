Man in Thailand hangs himself after mistakenly assuming he beat wife to death, but she survives

Man commits suicide after beating wife during drug-induced episode

A 34-year-old man took his own life at a dormitory in Chonburi, Thailand after attacking his wife and mistakenly assuming she was dead.

However, she had only lost consciousness and survived, making him the sole fatality.

Officers find man hanged from a ceiling fan

On Tuesday (22 April), Police Lieutenant Isarapong Thaveeyoskiree of Laem Chabang Police Station was alerted to a suspected suicide in the Si Racha district.

Upon arriving at the scene with a rescue team, investigators discovered the body of Wichet Phurimnak, a trailer truck driver.

He had used a traditional Thai cloth to hang himself from a ceiling fan.

Authorities estimated he had been dead for approximately five to six hours.

Wife claims he attacked her before incident

In a statement to police, Mr Wichet’s 32-year-old wife, a factory worker at a nearby industrial estate, described a heated argument between the couple earlier that day.

She said her husband had taken drugs, which made him increasingly paranoid and aggressive.

During the confrontation, he allegedly forced her to quit her job, physically assaulted her, and even strangled her until she passed out.

When she regained consciousness, she found him dead.

Police suspect suicide driven by remorse

Investigators suspect that Mr Wichet may have believed he had fatally harmed his wife during the altercation.

Overcome with guilt, he is thought to have taken his own life.

His body has been sent to Laem Chabang Hospital for a formal autopsy.

Authorities have also reached out to his family to arrange funeral rites according to religious customs.

