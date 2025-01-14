70-year-old man gets thrown out of car & dies after traffic accident in M’sia, 2 sons seriously injured

70-year-old man gets thrown out of car & dies after car lost control in Malaysia

A 70-year-old man named Hajis Ismail died after a traffic accident in Kemaman, Malaysia, on Monday (13 Jan) morning.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Hajis was sitting in the passenger’s seat when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The impact of the collision threw the elderly man out of the vehicle — he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, his two sons, 26-year-old Ahmad Zulhilmi and 41-year-old Nor Nizzam, were seriously injured, Kosmo reported.

Deceased’s 2 sons suffered serious injuries

According to Kemaman Police District Acting Chief Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar, the trio were travelling from their home in Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan, Pahang.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car had overturned before hitting the road divider.

As a result, the elderly man was thrown out of the car and fell in the middle of the road, dying on the spot due to his injuries.

His younger son, who was driving the car at the time, suffered injuries to his head and hands. Meanwhile, his older son, who was sitting in the back seat, sustained injuries to his head and neck.

Police investigating accident that killed 70-year-old man

The deceased’s sons were sent to a hospital in Kuantan for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body was sent to the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit for autopsy.

Police have also launched an investigation for reckless driving causing death, Mr Zafar told Sin Chew Daily.

