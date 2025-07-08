160kg man in M’sia too heavy for ambulance, transported in lorry instead

160kg man in Malaysia transported to hospital on lorry

On Sunday (6 July) morning, a 160kg man in Malaysia had to be transported to the hospital on a lorry after emergency responders found that he was too heavy for a standard ambulance.

According to Sinar Harian, five personnel were mobilised to assist with the transfer, working together to load the patient onto the vehicle safely.

Man exceeded ambulance weight limit

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) received an emergency call from Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, at about 1am on Sunday.

Pasir Puteh District APM officer Captain (PA) Nik Mohd Nor Nik Mat said the 36-year-old patient weighed over 160kg, and that the ambulance could not safely accommodate him due to weight limitations.

As a result, five APM members, including an officer, were deployed to the scene to carry out the transfer.

Lorry used to ensure safety & avoid delays

Captain Nik explained that the lorry was used due to safety concerns and logistical challenges, ensuring the patient could be transported without risk or delay to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) in Kota Bharu.

He added that teamwork between APM and hospital staff helped to speed up the process.

Captain Nik also commended the swift actions and professionalism of the team, saying it reflected APM’s commitment to supporting the community in critical situations.

