Man in China urinates in Haidilao hotpot as friends laugh, restaurant reports incident to authorities

Man urinates in Haidilao hotpot in China, sparking public outrage

Just days after a public urination incident at a marathon in China caused a stir, another shocking act has emerged — this time, inside a Haidilao restaurant.

A man was caught on video urinating directly into a simmering hotpot, sparking widespread condemnation online.

The viral clip shows the man standing on top of a Haidilao dining table, releasing a stream of liquid — implied to be urine — into the communal steamboat.

Dirty dishes and cups litter the table, suggesting the group had just finished a meal.

Instead of gasps of horror, laughter can be heard in the background.

Outraged netizens have slammed the man’s behaviour, with many demanding legal action.

Some even joked about a fitting punishment: forcing him to finish the tainted hotpot himself.

Haidilao cooperating with authorities

According to ETtoday, Haidilao confirmed that it has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is fully cooperating with investigations.

Some netizens have speculated that the man may not have actually urinated into the steamboat, but instead poured liquid from above to create the illusion.

Regardless, the restaurant chain will pursue legal action against the culprit whether the incident was staged or not.

A reporter from Tide News attempted to reach out to the user who posted the controversial video, only to discover that the account had been suspended.

Man could face up to 15 days’ detention

A legal expert explained that the man could face a detention of five to 10 days for causing a public disturbance.

This could be extended to a maximum of 15 days, depending on how widely the video has circulated.

An additional fine of up to 1,000 yuan (S$180) may also be imposed.

Furthermore, Haidilao may consider suing the individual for damages to its reputation.

